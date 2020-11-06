Wednesday, Nov. 4
8:31 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse.
11:11 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of suspicious circumstances on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and explained options.
3:25 p.m. — A caller in La Grande reported someone violated a restraining order. An officer made contact with the caller and planned to follow up.
5:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 18th Street for a residential burglary. An officer took a report.
7:51 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Max Square in downtown La Grande on a report of an assault. No one involved wanted to pursue charges.
9:38 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to a residence on a report of someone attempting self-harm.
Thursday, Nov. 5
1:58 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a trespasser on a train. Union Pacific Railroad did not want to pursue charges. Police gave the trespasser a ride home.
7:29 a.m. — A caller reported cows in the road in the area of milepost 18 on Highway 237 near Cove.
10:40 a.m. — An Elgin caller reported a suspicious noise in the area of 50 S. Seventh St. The noise turned out to be a vehicle backfiring.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported finding two stolen bicycles on the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. Police arrived and determined the bikes had no value.
3:51 p.m. — A dog jumped from a moving vehicle on Second Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog to a veterinarian.
4:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of 90 Penn Avenue for a residential burglary and took a report.
10:50 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office conducted a field interrogation on the 100 block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin, and arrested Zachary Aron Carter, 33, for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree trespass and contempt of court.
Friday, Nov. 6
12:33 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance on the 10800 block of Walton Road, Island City. A deputy arrived and counseled the subject.
