Wednesday, Oct. 7
8:18 a.m. — A caller reported goats on the loose in the area of the 63200 block of Highway 203, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and returned goats to a stockyard.
9:26 a.m. — A caller on Third Street, Imbler, asked to speak to law enforcement about options regarding cats. The animal enforcement officer responded and discussed options.
10:46 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime in Elgin. A deputy made contact and took down information.
12:30 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from the 600 block of Fourth Street, North powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
3:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact regarding ongoing domestic violence. Dispatch referred the call to detectives.
6:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an illegal campfire at Morgan Lake, La Grande. A deputy responded, counseled the people involved and had them put out the fire.
11:35 p.m. — A caller reported an all-terrain vehicle driving carelessly in the area of Spruce Street and Fruitdale Lane, La Grande. Officers responded but did not locate the ATV.
Thursday, Oct. 8
8:06 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a suspicious male. Police determined the person was suffering mental illness.
10:46 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
12:32 p.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check. An officer responded and determined the person was in a care facility.
1:27 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer arrived, determined a person was suffering a mental health issue and explained options.
7:58 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Law enforcement responded. La Grande police cited a 20-year-old man for minor possession.
8:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Fir Street on a report of an assault. Officers determined the circumstances did not warrant an arrest.
Friday, Oct. 9
12:02 a.m. — La Grande police received a noise complaint from the 2100 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and counseled two juveniles.
3:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Third Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. The officer separated the parties and determined the circumstances did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
