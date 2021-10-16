Wednesday, Oct. 13
12:34 a.m. — A caller reported someone shined a laser light into a residence on the 200 block of North Fourth Avenue, Elgin.
2:28 a.m. — A La Grande police officer on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue saw a vehicle hit a deer. The officer warned the driver for speeding.
2:41 a.m. — A caller in the area of Thief Valley Reservoir, North Powder, reported hearing gunshots. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
9:26 a.m. — A caller reported a loose cow in the area of 62300 Spooner Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact, and the the caller agreed to contain the cow until the owner was found.
11:53 a.m. — A caller reported a disorderly person on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and tried to find the person.
4:49 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child neglect.
5:57 p.m. — A caller reported an incident of indecent exposure at Island Avenue and Interstate 84, La Grande. Officers responded but did not find the subject.
6:13 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2200 block of X Avenue on a report of indecent exposure and unauthorized entry into a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrested Christopher Lee Cox, 57, for felon in possession of a weapon and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle.
9:31 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the La Grande Country Club, 10605 S. McAlister Road, Island City. Deputies cleared and secured the building.
Thursday, Oct. 14
8:33 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a theft at a residence on the 1600 block of Y Avenue. An officer responded and took a report.
10:06 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., on a report of a person threatening self-harm. Police explained options.
12:11 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy conducted a welfare check of a resident on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande.
5:25 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of someone suffering a mental or emotional crisis in the area of 10400 H Avenue, Island City. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted the Center for Human Development’s crisis staff.
7:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Ash Street on a report of a suspicious male. Turns out the person was just taking a walk.
11:49 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at a residence on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and found this was a civil dispute over money.
