Wednesday, Oct. 14
7:56 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 1900 block of Second Street. .
11:37 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for contact regarding an assault involving two juveniles. t.
12:16 p.m. — A caller reported an intoxicated pedestrian at Adams Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande. Police responded and found the person was fine.
4:16 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an aggressive dog on the 60800 block of Love Road, Cove. The animal enforcement officer made contact.
6:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10400 block of West First Street, Island City, on a report of an assault.
Thursday, Oct. 15
12:22 a.m. — A caller complained about an aggressive transient at Max Square, La Grande. An officer responded and talked to the subject.
11:30 a.m. — A caller reported possible dogs in distress in a car at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City.
1:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a stalking situation. An officer contacted the person and explained options.
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance occurred at Max Square, La Grande. An officer contacted the person, who would contact the Center for Human Development, La Grande.
8:29 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to help with a mentally ill person.
10:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 2000 block of Walnut Street. Police responded and counseled the subject.
