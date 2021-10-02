Wednesday, Sept. 29
8:05 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. An officer warned the subject.
11:25 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on the 1800 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, gave the subject water and told him to move along.
12:12 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union.
2:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., on a report of a disturbance at a business. Officers separated the subjects.
7:35 p.m. — A caller on the 900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, reported an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. An officer responded and the subject went home.
8:56 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle struck a calf at Pierce Road and Bond Lane near La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the calf’s owner.
10:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Exxon station at 2310 Island Ave. for a burglary alarm. Officers secured the building.
Thursday, Sept. 30
5:57 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Mulholland Drive on a report of a suspicious person. Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
12:49 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone on the 2700 block of L Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact.
1:58 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported livestock on the loose at Summerville Road and Dry Creek Lane north of Summerville.
6:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Denny’s, 2604 Island Avenue, and arrested Anthony Roy Neil, 32, for second-degree theft, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and giving false information to a peace officer.
Police also arrested Neil on two Benton County warrants, one for failing to appear on a charge of first-degree identity theft and the second for failing to appear on charges of felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and hit-and-run. In addition, he had a warrant out of Franklin County for felony fleeing.
Police also arrested Leah Marie Graham, 31, for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor.
9:51 p.m. — A caller in Cove reported a possible family offense. An officer made contact, and the person wanted the sheriff’s office to log the information.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Sept. 22, 6:07 p.m. — A trooper arrested Donald Bruce McCaskill, 57, of Virginia City, Montana, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 22, 10:56 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Highway 203 near milepost 9A to a two-vehicle crash. State police found a Chevrolet Suburban collided with a Ford Ranger that was parked on the southbound shoulder. The Chevrolet continued through a fence before stopping about 50 yards off the road.
An ambulance took both occupants of the Chevrolet to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. OSP cited the driver, Diana L. Ricker, 60, of Union, for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and fourth-degree assault.
Sept. 24, 6:36 p.m. — The owner of a Chevrolet Trailblazer reported the theft of both license plates. She said the theft occurred on or after Sept. 16, when her vehicle became disabled on Highway 204 and required a tow truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.