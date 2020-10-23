Wednesday, Oct. 21
9:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a person walking in traffic. Officers checked the area but did not find the individual.
10:28 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. Dispatch informed the animal enforcement officer.
12:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Sixth Street and took a report for criminal mistreatment.
1:56 p.m. — A caller reported a dog might be in distress on the 10700 block of Island Avenue, Island City. The animal enforcement officer made contact.
4:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
8:56 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue and assisted a person experiencing mental illness.
9:18 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported someone inflicted self-harm. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The subject of the call went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
11:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Fir Street for neighbors fighting and playing loud music. The people told the officer there was an altercation earlier, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
Thursday, Oct. 22
4:15 a.m. — A caller at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd., La Grande, reported the theft of a vehicle. A La Grande police officer made contact and will follow up.
10:36 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported possible harassment. Police responded and warned a person for stalking.
1:04 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a gun purchase denial at a business at La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave., La Grande.
8:09 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 400 block of East Dearborn Street, Union. A deputy responded and separated the parties involved.
10:18 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported menacing. Law enforcement responded and will follow up.
