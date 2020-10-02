Wednesday, Sept. 30
10:02 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 257 near La Grande and arrested Patrick Adam Walker, 36, on domestic violence charges of assault, strangulation, menacing and criminal mischief.
11:04 a.m. — A caller complained about an ongoing animal issue with a neighbor on the 1300 block of Jasper Street, Cove.
11:05 a.m. — A caller on the 69600 block of Summerville Road, Summerville, reported rabbits on the loose.
1:34 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer talked to the person.
2 p.m. — La Grande Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue on a report of a gas leak.
5 p.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Fourth Street, North Powder, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the person.
8:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 10100 block of North McAlister Road on a complaint about harassment and stalking. Officers determined the Union County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction because of the location.
Thursday, Oct. 1
10:28 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Elm Street for a domestic disturbance. The circumstances did not rise to the level of a crime. However, officers arrested a 23-year-old woman on a warrant out of Umatilla County for failing to appear in a drug crimes case.
11:13 a.m. — A caller reported a fire hydrant was on in the area of the 62900 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, and creating a road hazard. Dispatch notified public works.
12:58 p.m. — A caller reported a residential burglary on the 1500 block of Division Street, Elgin.
2:32 p.m. — An SUV ran out of gas on Adams Avenue at the intersection with Fourth Street, La Grande, but the vehicle’s electronic system would not allow the vehicle to move. Police assisted, and the driver was able to get the vehicle going once the vehicle had gas.
8:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a residential burglary. Police cited a 63-year-old man for domestic menacing.
11:13 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 1300 block of Eighth Street, La Grande. Officers arrived but found no one fighting.
