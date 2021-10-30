Wednesday, Oct. 27
8:39 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of minor in possession of alcohol from Union High School, 540 S. Main St., Union. The school resource officer responded and took reports.
9:50 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
11:51 a.m. — A caller reported a sick cat at the Mount Glen Cemetery north of La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and picked up a black kitten.
12:39 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled one subject.
1:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a vehicle theft on the 1300 block of W Avenue, La Grande.
1:35 p.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Modelaire Drive, La Grande, asked to speak to an animal enforcement officer regarding possible animal abuse.
7:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on the 1600 block of Walnut Street, La Grande.
8:55 p.m. — A caller reported vehicles going around in a circle at the trailer park at 505 Second St., North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
9:29 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported someone tried to break into their apartment. An officer responded, viewed surveillance video and will follow up.
11:17 p.m. — A caller complained about people playing loud music at La Grande High School, 708 K Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and advised the music lovers to turn it down.
Thursday, Oct. 28
7:33 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a minor in possession of tobacco at Union High School, 540 S. Main St., Union. A deputy responded and took a report.
3:39 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Cherry Street, La Grande, reported a theft. An officer responded and took a report.
4:03 p.m. — A caller reported an ongoing problem with speeding drivers and an abandoned motor home at Cove Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and received a request for extra patrols.
5:13 p.m. — A caller reported harassment at Taco Bell, 11625 Island Ave., Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the parties.
6:14 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1300 block of O Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and arranged for an extra patrol in the area.
7:35 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person on the 300 block of Center Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and arrested one person.
8:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment at a residence at Grande Woods Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane. An officer responded, explained options and arranged for an extra patrol.
11:38 p.m. — A caller reported a possible missing person off the U.S. Forest Service 51 Road near La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, took information and notified the search and rescue team.
