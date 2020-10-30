Wednesday, Oct. 28
9:12 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle repossession on the 1200 block of West Birch Street, Union.
10:46 a.m. — An Elgin resident asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about telephonic harassment. A deputy contacted the person and explained options.
2:19 p.m. — A caller reported cattle near the railroad tracks off Highway 237 near milepost 21 about a mile north of Union.
8:10 p.m. — A Union resident on the 400 block of East Dearborn Street asked for help with a leaking water heater. The Union Public Works Department received the report and reported staff would respond.
9:56 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juvenile disturbance. An officer responded and contacted mental health providers.
Thursday, Oct. 29
10:09 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue on a report of child abandonment. The officer determined the report was unfounded.
11:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue. Officers separated the parties.
1:29 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Alder Street, Elgin, flagged down a Union County sheriff’s deputy and reported telephonic harassment. The deputy explained options to the person.
1:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hu-Na-Ha RV, 255 Cedar St., Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. A deputy arrested Chohan Tarandeep, 24, on a warrant out of Pierce County, Washington, for a restraining order violation.
5:55 p.m. — A caller complained about noise at Pilcher Reservoir, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and explained options.
9:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers found people were arguing and separated them.
