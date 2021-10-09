9:01 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found no one wanted to pursue a case.
3:09 p.m. — A caller reported a sheep on the loose on the 200 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the sheep.
4:34 p.m. — An person waved down a Union County sheriff’s deputy on the 200 block of South 19th Avenue, Elgin, to report lost property.
7:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on the welfare of a resident on the 1100 block of O Avenue. An officer made contact and determined the person was OK.
9:44 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 600 block of M Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and found there was no vehicle theft.
Thursday, Oct. 7
3:56 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue to assist with a person experiencing mental illness.
8:08 a.m. — La Grande police conducted a traffic stop at Fir Street and X Avenue and arrested Skye James Pfingsten, 28, for violating a restraining order.
10:28 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Third Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined an arrest was not mandatory and separated the parties.
10:55 a.m. — A resident on the 600 block of Fourth Street, North Powder, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and will follow up.
12:28 p.m. — A caller reported a sheep at large in the area of 68700 Highway 82, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer tried to contact the sheep’s owner.
1:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juvenile disturbance at Greenwood Elementary School, 2300 N. Spruce St. An officer responded, and a parent picked up the child.
5:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of O Avenue on a report a domestic assault. An officer took a report.
10:41 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the U.S. Forest Service 31 Road on a report of a possible intoxicated driver. The deputy arrested Matthew Edwin Tucker, 43, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.