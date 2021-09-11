Wednesday, Sept. 8
7:07 a.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Fir Street, La Grande, reported vandalism to a vehicle. An officer responded and took a report.
9:16 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 40 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and took information.
11:03 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cattle on the loose in the area of 76600 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
3:54 p.m. — A caller reported someone suspicious hanging out in front of Umpqua Bank, 1215 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded, found the person was not doing anything wrong but moved along anyway.
7:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a male yelling at people at Umpqua Bank, 1215 Adams Ave. An officer responded but did not find the male.
8:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., on a report of people in a motel room that were not supposed to be there. An officer determined this was a civil situation.
9:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Pine Street and Y Avenue on a report of a male trying to open car doors. An officer found and counseled the subject.
10:13 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Highway 82 and Market Lane, Island City. Deputies responded and counseled the subject.
Thursday, Sept. 9
4:27 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Third Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found this did not rise to a level of mandatory arrest.
5:52 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the same address on Third Street, but the parties resolved the matter before officers arrived.
9:06 a.m. — A caller reported dogs were in with livestock on the 2100 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and took a report.
9:43 a.m. — A caller reported dogs on the 1400 block of Balm Street, La Grande, killed a cat. An animal enforcement officer made contact, took information and found this related to another report.
10:30 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 300 block of Greenwood Street. An officer responded and will follow up.
12:43 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on the 600 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the subject had a storage unit at that location.
3:37 p.m. — A caller reported littering on Interstate 84 near milepost 253, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
5:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue and trespassed a person from the property.
6:54 p.m. — A caller reported a downed tree was on a telephone line on the 1500 block of Sixth Street, La Grande. An officer removed the tree from the alleyway.
9:16 p.m. — A caller reported a trespasser in the area of 60300 McAlister Road, La Grande. Local law enforcement respond and moved the subject along.
