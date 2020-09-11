Wednesday, Sept. 9
10:17 a.m. — A caller on the 1000 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, wanted to know about local laws regarding cats.
1:34 p.m. — Law enforcement counseled several juveniles at Greenwood Elementary School, 2300 N. Spruce St., La Grande.
2:41 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person in the area of Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the person was looking for their dog.
4:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a person being naked in their yard. An officer determined the behavior was not criminal.
5:32 p.m. — A caller in La Grande reported a person was having a mental episode and making threats. An officer contacted the parties and provided options.
8:18 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a bear at a campground near milepost 24 on Highway 204, Elgin. A deputy responded but the bear was gone.
9:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint in the area of Birch Street and V Avenue. An officer counseled one person at the scene.
Recent Oregon State Police citations and arrests
Sept. 1 — Rhonda Lee Hewitt, 55, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 6 — Shawn M. Wright, 24, of La Grande, for DUII and violation of the basic rule.
