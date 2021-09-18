Tuesday, Sept. 14
12:19 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:06 p.m. — A caller reported possible child neglect in North Powder.
6:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 800 block of Third Street, North Powder.
7:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and warned both parties for disorderly conduct.
10:11 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the area of Hemlock Street and Jefferson Avenue on a report of several people holding another person but found no one at the scene.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
10:23 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer tried to give options, but the subject denied assistance.
12:31 p.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, reported kittens stuck under a trailer. An animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
12:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of Fir Street on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested a 25-year-old man for disorderly conduct.
2:48 p.m. — A caller reported a transient parked on private property on the 300 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. An officer responded and the person agreed to move along.
3:33 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of X Avenue, La Grande, reported a possible burglary. An officer made contact and took information.
5:33 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the railroad intersection on Cherry Street on a report of a boy playing on the tracks. An officer found children there and counseled them about railroad safety.
9:06 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to X Avenue and Pine Street on a report of a disturbance between a pedestrian and a vehicle driver and warned one person for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Sept. 16
9:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Pioneer Park on a report of counterfeit bills. Police took information.
12:22 p.m. — A caller complained about open range cattle in the area of 75800 Palmer Junction Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact, took information and gave options
4:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of May Lane on a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Officers resolved the situation.
5:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about identity theft. An officer made connect and took a report.
5:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about possible child neglect in Elgin.
8:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 2800 block of First Street. Police arrested a 14-year-old female for fourth-degree assault.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Sept. 3, 6:40 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a passenger in a three-vehicle crash suffered multiple injuries.
The smash-up occurred on Highway 237 near milepost 1A, Island City, according to OSP, when a 16-year-old male from La Grande in a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup stopped at the sign at the intersection of Pierce Lane and Highway 237 and began to accelerate. The Dodge then collided with the passenger side of a dark 2021 Subaru Outback that was southbound on Highway 237.
The impact pushed the Subaru into the northbound lane of 237, where it hit an oncoming 2017 Dodge Caravan. The Outback came to a stop in the middle of 237. The Caravan traveled across both lanes and stopped in a field on the west side of the highway. The pickup stopped on the east side of the highway on Pierce Lane.
A passenger of the Subaru suffered multiple injuries, according to state police, and an ambulance took the victim to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
A 64-year-old Cove man was driving the Outback and an 80-year-old man from Cove was driving the Caravan. State police did not identify the injured passenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.