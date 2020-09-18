Wednesday, Sept. 16
9:35 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the area of North Eighth Avenue and Highway 204, Elgin. A deputy contacted someone involved and took a report.
11:05 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue for a domestic disturbance.
11:55 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible drug law violation at the SK8 Park in Pioneer Park. An officer will follow up with the Union County Juvenile Department.
5:31 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious people were smoking in the tall grass off Foothill Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked out the scene and found a legally parked vehicle and no one around.
8:08 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Jasper Street, Cove, reported possible animal abuse. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact, took information and referred this to the animal enforcement officer.
11:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible stalking situation. An officer responded and took down information.
Thursday, Sept. 17
11:29 a.m. — A caller reported juveniles were playing in an irrigation ditch at 21st Street and H Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and shooed them off.
12:30 p.m. — Goats were loose on Valley View Road, Elgin, a caller reported.
12:31 p.m. — A caller complained about juveniles hanging out in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer arrived, found there were no problems and told the youths to move along.
5:02 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 300 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took the animal to a shelter.
6:06 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joaquin Perez, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
