8:03 a.m. — La Grande police initiated an investigation into a sex crime.
9:30 a.m. — A caller reported an ongoing issue with livestock on the loose in the area of Interstate 84 near milepost 278.
10:36 a.m. — Emergency services responded to High Country Outfitters,105 S. Main St., Union, on a report of a fire.
1 p.m. — A caller reported a mule on the loose at Hunter Road and Booth Lane north of Island City. An animal enforcement officer responded and resolved the situation.
2:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
3:10 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue, La Grande, reported the theft of packages from the porch.
8:46 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande, reported a possible intruder was inside. Officers responded and determined the source of the concern was a fan in the basement.
9:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Sunset Drive on a report of a disturbance. Police counseled the subject, and Oregon State Police remained at the scene.
Thursday, Sept. 23
6:30 a.m. — A caller complained about a dog at large on the 1300 block of Hall Street, La Grande.
9:56 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the conflict was “verbal only” and did not rise to the level of a crime
1:54 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1400 block of Birch Street, Elgin, on a report of a juvenile disturbance. The deputy separated the parties.
3:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person at O Avenue and Cherry Street. An officer responded and found the subject was OK.
5:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Fourth Street on a report of an intoxicated person. An officer gave the person a ride.
10:52 p.m. — A caller reported aggressive dogs at First Street and Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and found the dogs were back in the yard.
