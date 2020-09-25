Wednesday, Sept. 23
1:31 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about someone causing a disturbance at a residence at the Stonewood Mobile Home Park, 1809 26th St. Police responded and arrested Daniel G. McIntosh for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a public safety officer.
5:09 a.m. — A La Grande police officer observed a dog at large and harassing people as they walked along the 2000 block of Second Street. The officer talked to the dog’s owner about not having a leash on the dog or keeping it in a fenced yard.
2:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a residence at Sacajawea Mobile Home Park, 2403 Riddle Road.
7:31 p.m. — A couple argued and yelled at each other in public at Z Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and talked with the pair.
9:27 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy saw people messing around with signs at Riverside Park, La Grande. The deputy counseled the subjects.
Thursday, Sept. 24
1:18 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Robbie Braden Lundy, 29, of Island City, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Police also impounded the vehicle he was driving.
10:49 a.m. — A caller reported a possible wolf kill in the area of the 57800 block of McIntyre Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy will follow up.
3:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal abuse or neglect on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. A deputy responded and counseled the people involved.
6:01 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of North First Street, Union, on a complaint about vandalism. A deputy took a report.
6:08 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Thief Valley, North Powder, on a report of a possible gun law violation. A deputy took a report.
9:32 p.m. — Law enforcement received a call about a fight on the 62600 block of Bird Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found no one wanted to press charges.
