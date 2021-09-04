Wednesday, Sept. 1
2:05 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2800 block of Spruce Street, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance and counseled the subjects.
8:55 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp in the area of Buchanan Lane and South Walton Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and left a notice.
10:48 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the first block of North Eighth Avenue, Elgin, on a report of a traffic crash. A Union County sheriff’s deputy issued a citation.
1:50 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose in the area of 51500 Highway 237, North Powder.
2:18 p.m. — A caller reported a horse tangled in a fence in the area of 62100 Mount Glen Road, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and found the situation was resolved.
5:30 p.m. — A resident on the 3000 block of Birch Street, La Grande, reported an attempted scam. An officer made contact and gave options.
7:26 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Third Street, La Grande, reported a person who has been evicted was knocking on the their door. An officer responded and advised the subject to leave and issued a citation for a previous case.
9:37 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance and resolved the situation.
Thursday, Sept. 2
12:08 a.m. — A caller reported a large tree fell at Fourth Street and C Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked it out and notified the city’s public works department.
7:41 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 1300 block of Z Avenue, La Grande. The parties separated before an officer arrived.
8:26 a.m. — A caller reported a transient camp in the area of 10300 South D Street, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
9:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a civil disturbance. Police determined this did not rise to the level of a crime and will follow up.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and took information.
3:26 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 200 block of Fir Street, La Grande.
5 p.m. — An animal enforcement officer responded to the 2800 block of North Pine Street, La Grande, on a report of animal abuse and issued one citation.
5:34 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and cited a 21-year-old woman for harassment.
9:26 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Union City Park, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
9:55 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at North McAlister Road and Highway 82, Island City, and arrested Ashley Kristine Beals, 35, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering. The deputy also arrested her for a restraining order violation.
Friday, Sept. 3
1:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Albany St, La Grande on a report of a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
