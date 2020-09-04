WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 2
8:46 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle on the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
10 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child abuse. An officer followed-up and passed the information to Oregon Child Protective Services.
3:15 p.m. — Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire off the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near exit 259.
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported crews from the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District, La Grande Fire Department as well as a team from the Wallowa Whitman National Forest assisted in extinguishing the 1/4-acre size blaze that burned in grass and timber outside of La Grande. The state forestry department also reported the cause of the fire is under investigation.
3:21 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary on the 74500 block of Highway 82, Imbler.
4:13 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Wayne Young, 61, for reckless burning and felony failure to report as a sex offender. State court records show he has convictions in the early 90s for sexual abuse. The reckless burning charge stems from an allegation he used fire to damage Oregon Department of Transportation Property the day of the arrest.
8:17 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Brooks Road, Imbler, on a report of a possible assault and menacing. Deputies arrived and determined the problems were about a trespassing situation.
10:53 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Jacobs Avenue on a report of vandalism. An officer found people were playing a game and said they would clean up the mess when they finished.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3
7:32 a.m. — A caller reported cattle were loose near milepost 8 on Highway 203, La Grande.
8:16 a.m. — A dog chasing chickens on the 64900 block of Sammyville Lane, Elgin, prompted a complaint. The caller said this was an ongoing issue.
10:49 a.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Gale Street, Union, reported speeding vehicles were creating a hazard to pedestrians.
2:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a burglary of a garage on the 100 block of South Third Street, Union.
5:05 p.m. — An ambulance and law enforcement responded to the 500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers and sheriff’s deputies assisted medics. Police also took a report for domestic violence.
5:50 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Latarbria Alexandria Ferguson, 29, of La Grande, for unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault.
7:16 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported receiving annoying or obscene phone calls. Police warned three people for telephonic harassment.
10:21 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Eighth Street on a report of a disturbance. An ambulance transported one person at the scene to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
