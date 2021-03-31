Monday, March 29
7:33 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Woodgrain Lumber, 2111 Island Ave., La Grande, and trespassed two people from the property and railroad tracks.
9:34 a.m. — A caller reported a tree and power line fell at Bean-Coffin Lane and Pumpkin Ridge Road west of Elgin.
10:07 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and performed a welfare check.
12:51 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1200 block of Jasper Street, Cove.
1:53 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse at 12th Street and H Avenue, La Grande.
5:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of fraud from the 300 block of 12th Street. An officer responded and took a report.
9:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance on the 63200 block of Highway 203, La Grande. A deputy responded and found this was a civil situation.
Tuesday, March 30
2:22 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 244 and took a report.
4:23 a.m. — A caller reported a transient sleeping in the laundry room of apartments on the 2000 block of Second Street, La Grande. An officer responded and the subject left.
7:27 a.m. — La Grande parking enforcement had a vehicle towed from the 800 block of Z Avenue.
9:56 a.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported mail theft. An officer searched the area but did not find the suspect.
2:56 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on Mount Emily Road, Island City.
3:41 p.m. — A caller reported one juvenile chased another on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. The caller did not want follow-up contact from police.
7:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Z Avenue for a disturbance. Officers counseled the parties.
10:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Fourth Street for a disturbance and counseled the people involved.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
March 27, 9:32 a.m. — A driver on Interstate 84 tried to pick up a cigarette and ended up crashing her car.
An OSP trooper responded to the eastbound side of the freeway in the area of milepost 275 and found the 2006 Scion hatchback had rolled.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Weiser, Idaho, reported she was going west when she dropped her cigarette, tried to pick it up and veered onto the soft gravel shoulder.
She then lost control and the car crossed the median and both eastbound lanes through oncoming traffic before rolling at least once on the outside shoulder and landed upright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.