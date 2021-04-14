Monday, April 12
9:44 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 1600 block of Seventh Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and counseled the parties involved.
2:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square in downtown on a report of suspicious circumstances. Officers took a report.
3:31 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop on a call about a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the situation did not rise to the level of mandatory arrest and separated the parties.
7:46 p.m. — A caller reported a dead dog at Y Avenue and Birch Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took the dog to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, La Grande.
Tuesday, April 13
7:45 a.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, made a complaint about theft of services. An officer responded and took a report.
10 a.m. — A caller reported two horses missing from the 800 block of West Arch Street, Union.
4:20 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1300 block of South Main Street, Union, for neighbors having an issue. The deputy counseled the parties and gave them options.
6:18 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Adams Avenue and Depot Street for a person yelling obscenities. An officer counseled the subject.
6:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Island Avenue on a report of indecent exposure. The officer was not able to find the subject.
10:02 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance. The deputies determined the situation did not rise to the level for an arrest and separated the parties.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
April 7, 12:56 p.m. — A trooper responded to the westbound side of Interstate 84 after a semitrailer nearly crashed into an Oregon Department of Transportation crew conducting a slowdown near milepost 248.
The trooper stopped the big rig about 24 miles down the road, interviewed witnesses and cited the driver, Ariel Garcia Martin, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, for reckless driving and reckless endangering of highway workers.
April 7, 5:48 p.m. — A trooper stopped a Toyota Sequoia heading east on Interstate 84 near milepost 269 after multiple driving complaints. The trooper subsequently arrested Sharon Lynn Callen, 63, of Lake Oswego, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 8, 11:10 p.m. — Oregon State Police troopers responded to the area of milepost 271 on the eastbound side of I-84 for a vehicle that struck an elk in the road.
Two other vehicles also struck the elk. No one was injured, but two of the vehicles needed to be towed.
April 8, 11:37 p.m. — Troopers responded to the westbound side of I-84 near milepost 252 for a driver heading the wrong way.
OSP caught the Ford F150 pickup near milepost 259 and turned on lights and sirens, but the driver would not stop and continued east before La Grande police found the vehicle a short time later.
A trooper spoke with the driver and subsequently arrested Warren Lee Alworth, 47, of Portland, for DUII and reckless driving.
