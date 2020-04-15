MONDAY
10:01 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of two aggressive dogs on the 1700 block of V Avenue. Police determined this was a habitual issue and referred the complaint to the animal enforcement officer.
11:37 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 1100 block of Benton Avenue.
1:46 p.m. — A caller complained about a construction trailer blocking part of an alley on the 200 block of First Street, La Grande. An officer responded and workers removed the trailer.
5:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about a theft of gas on the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive. Police took down information and agreed to provide extra patrols.
7:32 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment at Morgan Lake. Officers responded and talked to the people involved.
TUESDAY
9:45 a.m. — A caller on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, asked to talk to an officer about vandalism to a vehicle and residence. An officer responded and took a report.
11:31 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a complaint about a theft. An officer took down information and gave a warning for the misuse of 911.
12:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a report about vandalism on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. Police will try to provide extra patrols.
1:03 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported a burglary on the 1500 block of 26th Street. Police took a report.
5:02 p.m. — A Union caller on the 200 block of East Ash Street reported an assault. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and will follow up.
10:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Albany Street on a report of a burglary. Officers arrived and determined there was no burglary.
11:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue on a call about a domestic disturbance. Police arrived and resolved the situation.
Recent Oregon State Police arrests:
April 9 — Javier Raul Correa, 29, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 11 — Leonetese Pita Suiaunoa, 31, of La Grande, for DUII.
