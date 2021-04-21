Monday, April 19
6:59 a.m. — A caller reported a large branch was about to fall on a power line on the 58600 block of Pierce Road, La Grande. Dispatch advised a Union County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative about the situation.
9:06 a.m. — A caller reported dogs on the loose at the Island City Cemetery, 10605 Island Ave., Island City. An animal enforcement officer returned the dogs to their owner.
12:05 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 2600 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. Officers took information.
2:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Portland Street for a harassment call. Officers took a report at the scene.
2:08 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 100 block of West Arch Street, Union, on a call about an assault. The deputy took a report.
5:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
10:38 p.m. — Local law enforcement arrested Michael Patrick Piggott, 23, for charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and first-degree theft.
Tuesday, April 20
8:47 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp on the 2100 block of Island Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:29 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of K Avenue, La Grande, on a complaint about telephonic harassment between two individuals. The deputy warned one subject not to contact the other.
11:18 a.m. — The La Grande Police Department arrested Mung Trong Bui, 38, of La Grande, for violation of a stalking order and unlawful use of a GPS tracking device. Bui was the man police arrested Nov. 8, 2020, following a shooting in La Grande that left another man injured.
3:32 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fraud. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:28 p.m. — A caller reported possible illegal camping about 4 miles north of La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked it out and advised people they were not allowed to park in the Mount Emily Recreation Area parking lot.
7:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible animal neglect on the 600 block of Y Avenue,
9:13 p.m. — A caller reported a loud disturbance on the 700 block of Palmer Avenue, La Grande, near the railroad tracks. An officer warned people on the tracks for trespassing.
