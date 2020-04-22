FRIDAY
6:18 a.m. — Oregon State Police cited Nicholas Dean Best, 33, for reckless driving and violating the basic rule (driving in excess of 100 mph).
10:59 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a motorcycle from the 1100 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
2:23 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported the theft of a firearm from the 900 block of 21st Street.
4:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined people were arguing and talked to them.
6 p.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue on a domestic disturbance call. This time, the people involved agreed to stay apart for the night.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 62100 block of Fruitdale Lane on a call about vandalism and took a report.
SATURDAY
10:37 a.m. — A caller complained about too much noise on the 1100 block of J Avenue, La Grande. The person responsible drove away before an officer arrived.
10:43 a.m. — Firefighters responded to report of a fire on the 300 block of South Eighth Avenue, Elgin.
12:33 p.m. — A caller complained about an aggressive dog on the 10200 block of Leonard Lane, Island City. The animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dog to its owner.
6:02 p.m. — Oregon State Police cited Joseph Jacob Otero, 19, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, for reckless driving and speeding (in excess of 100 mph).
9:43 p.m. — Elgin residents on the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue reported a possible gunshot that shook windows. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the explosion may have been fireworks.
SUNDAY
9:59 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 700 block of North 15th Avenue reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a request for extra patrols.
8:21 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported telephonic harassment.
11:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of 20th Street for a person suffering mental issues. The person went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for help.
MONDAY
6:29 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 300 block of Cedar Street.
9:29 a.m. — La Grande police received another report of vandalism, this one on the 1800 block of First Street.
10:59 a.m. — La Grande police found vandalism to a fence on the 700 block of Main Avenue.
2:07 p.m. — Someone damaged two campaign signs at M Avenue and Cedar Street, La Grande.
3:06 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
3:25 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle near milepost 270 on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 and noticed the driver appeared impaired. The trooper investigated and arrested Lola Inez James, 53, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
3:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Fir Street on a report of domestic violence. Nether victim wanted to pursue a case.
8:48 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance that went on most of the day on the 10800 block of Walton Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but no one answered the door.
11:45 p.m. — The Union County sheriff’s office responded to the 40 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin, for an assault. A deputy separated the people involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.