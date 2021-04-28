Monday, April 26
10:23 a.m. — A resident on the 1600 block of 21st Street, La Grande, reported being threatened by a neighbor. An officer counseled both parties.
10:51 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about people continuing to park their vehicles on the sidewalk on the 1400 block of Sixth Street. An officer responded and issued a citation.
3:12 p.m. — A caller in Union reported possible child abuse. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the caller and arranged to follow up.
4:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report on a theft of a vehicle from the 2800 block of Cherry Street.
6:08 p.m. — A caller reported a possible assault on the first block of Depot Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and explained options.
8:27 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible vandalism on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and logged information.
9:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of S Avenue on a report of an intoxicated person. Officers counseled the subject.
Tuesday, April 27
12:24 a.m. — La Grande police conducted a traffic stop on the 1800 block of 26th Street and took a report for minor in possession.
6:51 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of L Avenue for a disturbance and took a report.
11:22 a.m. — A man caused a disturbance on the 200 block of Fir Street, La Grande. Police responded and subsequently arrested Brandon Louis Buckley, 24, for two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, one count each of interfering with a peace officer, third-degree escape and second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, one count of carrying concealed weapon and on a parole and probation detainer.
2:20 p.m. — A caller complained about a barking dog on the 2100 block of Second Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and left a notice.
3:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Union High School, 540 S. Main St., Union, on a report of a drug law violation. The deputy cited a 15-year-old male for minor in possession of an inhalant device.
7:39 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the vicinity of 71300 Middle Road, Elgin, on a report of a disturbance. Deputies made contact, separated the parties and trespassed one person.
11:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Grande Wood Apartments, 2005 Gekeler Lane, on a report of a disturbance. Police determined this was verbal only and separated the parties.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
April 25, 5:44 p.m. — A trooper stopped a gray Subaru Legacy for traffic violations while eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 248 and arrested the driver, Garrett Landon Jensen, 26, of Ogden, Utah, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (marijuana) and reckless driving. The trooper then booked Jensen into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande.
April 23, 1:55 a.m. — A trooper responded to a Chevrolet pickup that crashed on the eastbound side of Highway 82 near milepost 22. Medical personnel cleared the driver, Tara Marie Thompson, 33, of Elgin, according to state police. She then failed a sobriety test, and the trooper arrested her for DUII and took her to the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande.
April 21, 1:20 p.m. — A man from Woodland, Washington, brought a Yamaha motorcycle to the Oregon State Police office in La Grande for a vehicle identification number inspection. The owner said he bought the motorcycle from a tow company in Portland. Police found someone had ground off the VIN, but a check of engine numbers through the National Insurance Crime Bureau verified the vehicle was stolen. OSP notified the owner, who lives in Sammamish, Washington. He arranged to recover the motorcycle.
