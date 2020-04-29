MONDAY
7:07 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10200 block of North McAlister Road, Island City, on a report of a burglary. A deputy took a report for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and first-degree theft.
10:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue. Police gave directions to the subject along with a warning for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.
10:53 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles lighting explosives on the 1200 block of Hall Street.
12 p.m. — A dog on the 1300 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, bit a police officer.
2:23 p.m. — A caller reported an injured antelope near Highway 82 and Booth Lane, La Grande. Oregon State Police responded, dispatched the animal and removed the carcass.
7:32 p.m. — A La Grande caller on the 200 block of Sixth Street reported harassment. Police responded and resolved the situation.
11:19 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 2100 block of First Street. An officer took a report.
TUESDAY
9:39 a.m. — The La Grande Fire Department and La Grande Rural Fire Department responded to 1808 Y Ave. for a fire in a garage. Firefighters found a pickup on fire in the structure. There we no injuries.
12:00 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a report of a woman causing a disturbance on the 2700 block of Island Avenue. Officers gave her a warning for disorderly conduct.
3:45 p.m. — A caller complained about loose horses along Strickland Road, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer arrived to find the owner collecting the horses.
6:19 p.m. — A caller reported a careless driver on an all-terrain vehicle on the 2100 block of X Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the rider.
9:40 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a woman causing a disturbance on the 10500 block of West First Street, Island City. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested a woman for second-degree trespass.
11:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane for juveniles causing a disturbance. Officers resolved the situation.
