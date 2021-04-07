Monday, April 5
10:05 a.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 70700 block of Middle Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer will follow up.
10:22 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of stalking on the 2300 block of Q Avenue.
1:37 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 700 block of 12th Street. An officer took a report.
3:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. The police department received another sex crime report from a separate location at 5:08 p.m.
8:34 p.m. — A caller reported a person was causing a disturbance on the 900 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande. An officer responded, and Oregon State Police gave a female a ride from the scene.
Tuesday, April 6
12:37 a.m. — The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., La Grande, reported a burglary to a storage unit. An officer took a report.
10:19 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on the 200 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded and found the person was OK.
2:25 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 600 block of 18th Street, La Grande. An officer responded but did not find any disturbance.
3:50 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone in the area of 54100 Jimmy Creek Road, North Powder, furnishing alcohol to a minor. A deputy made contact and explained options.
6:56 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Pioneer Park on a report of a juvenile disturbance. An officer gave a verbal warning.
9:56 p.m.— A caller reported a possible power line down at N Avenue and Fourth Street. An officer responded and determined it was a low hanging cable.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
March 30, 12:53 p.m. — A trooper stopped a Kia Sorento heading east on Highway 82 near milepost 12 and arrested Laurel Susan Combes, 68, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
April 4, 2:35 p.m. — A trooper stopped a Nissan Versa for speeding on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 263, La Grande. During the stop, the trooper found the driver, Uriah G. Fellman, 35, of Lakewood, Washington, was “impaired to a perceptible degree” and arrested him for DUII (alcohol).
