MONDAY
8:51 a.m. — A North Powder caller reported possible animal neglect on the 100 block of C Street.
1:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a person causing a disturbance. Police arrested a 36-year-old woman for second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
1:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a stalker and took a report.
2:30 p.m. — A caller on the 700 block of Miller Drive, La Grande, reported a dog attack. An animal enforcement officer contacted the caller and gave a warning to the dog’s owner.
5:39 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported gunshots in the area of Terrace and Adams avenues. Police determined the shots came from an address outside the city limits.
8:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a possible gun law violation on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer counseled the subject of the complaint.
9:02 p.m. — The La Grande Fire Department responded to a fire in a garage on the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue. Clothing caught fire and spread through the garage. One occupant suffered injuries trying to extinguish the flames. The cause remains under investigation.
10:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about vandalism on the 100 block of South Main Street, Union. A deputy took a report.
TUESDAY
1:52 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer contacted the caller and will follow up.
8:12 a.m. — A La Grande caller on the 700 block of O Avenue asked police for options for dealing with a stray cat.
8:44 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a call about identity theft and took a report.
1:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue on a distress signal from a vehicle. That person was fine.
3:55 p.m. — Emergency services responded to the 66900 block of Miller Lane, Union, for a crash with injuries. Union County sheriff’s deputies took a report.
4:17 p.m. — An Island City caller on the 10200 block of White Birch Lane reported an aggressive dog.
5:18 p.m. — A caller on Summerville Road reported an ongoing situation with an aggressive dog on the loose.
5:51 p.m. — A caller on the 2200 block of Island City, La Grande, reported an aggressive dog on the loose. An officer was not able to find the dog.
9:18 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of people in a vehicle shining a spotlight in the area of the 73200 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin.
9:56 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin, for a loud party. A deputy resolved the problem.
