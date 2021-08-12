Monday, Aug. 9
10:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 1500 block of 21st Street. An officer made contact and will follow up.
11:10 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 700 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:41 a.m. — A caller reported loose livestock in the area of the 59300 block of Glass Hill Road, La Grande.
12:02 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a restraining order violation on the 2100 block of Y Avenue. An officer responded and took information.
4:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic violence in a vehicle in the area of Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City. A sheriff’s deputy searched the area but did not find the vehicle.
7:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a careless driver at Birch Street and W Avenue. An officer responded and warned the subjects involved.
8:54 p.m. — A caller complained about an ongoing problem with a barking dog on the 1200 block of Conklin Road, Cove.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
8:38 a.m. — A caller on the 2900 block of Mulholland Drive, La Grande, reported a person was urinating in public. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
10:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street on a report of a juvenile disturbance. An officer explained options.
11:52 a.m. — A business at Pat’s Alley, 1414 Adams Ave., La Grande, reported a theft. An officer made contact and trespassed two people.
3:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Willow Street and Penn Avenue on a report of a suspicious male. Officers counseled the subject.
5:22 p.m. — A caller complained about juveniles at Willow and Second streets, La Grande, shooting a bow at a target.
8:32 p.m. — Residents on the 1000 block of Frontier Court, La Grande, reported a runaway. An officer responded and took a report. Police returned the juvenile to a parent.
11:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sighting of a missing person at Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City.
