MONDAY, AUG. 10
7:39 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a low hanging wire at 2100 Alder St. The utility service was notified.
8:59 a.m. — Oregon State Police were informed of a loose horse on Highway 82 near Courtney Lane in Imbler. An animal enforcement officer responded and the owner now has the horse in possession.
10:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of domestic disturbance on the 2900 block Cedar Street and resolved the situation.
10:34 a.m. — Union County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one person in a domestic dispute on Highway 244 at milepost 41 in La Grande.
12:02 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited and released Kayla Marie Ruth Johnson, 28, on two Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear.
6:57 p.m. — La Grande police took a report of a hit and run on the 1500 block of Fifth Street.
TUESDAY, AUG. 11
5:47 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Fire on a fire call on Delta Street in Union.
10:25 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a deer tangled in a cord on the 2700 block of Gekeler Lane but were unable to locate the deer.
4:36 p.m. — The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office cited Elizabeth Rose Johnson, 21, on a Union County warrant for failure to appear.
5:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Earl Branson, 51, on a charge of assault IV and harassment.
7:21 p.m. — La Grande police cited Jorge Alejandro Fuentes, 27, for theft of services.
10:18 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Dean Furgerson, 31, for criminal mischief I, manufacture and possession of a destructive device, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and reckless burning.
