Monday, Aug. 16
6:59 a.m. — A caller reported suspicious circumstances surrounding a dog at large in the area of Ruckman Avenue and Third Street, Imbler.
9:58 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on the 600 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and questioned one person.
10:54 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Nathan Scott Eckel, 23, on a Union County warrant for skipping his arraignment on the following charges: first-degree theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree theft.
1:15 p.m. — A La Grande police officer assisted an intoxicated person on the 1700 block of 21st Street.
7:56 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and counseled the people involved.
9:47 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on Harrison Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and gave assistance.
11:16 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. Officers responded and separated the parties.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
2:33 a.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Dearborn Street, Union, reported a train was continuously sounding its horn. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact with Union Pacific Railroad, which reported the train whistle was stuck and the crew was trying to fix it.
9:07 a.m. — A caller reported an indecent exposure on the 10900 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy tried to find the suspect.
9:20 a.m. — A caller reported a residential burglary on the 68100 block of Pumpkin Ridge Road near Summerville.
10:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrested Richard Francis Grieco, 52, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and for strangulation.
12:11 p.m. — A caller reported an assault at Adams Avenue and Fir Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
2:07 p.m. — A resident in Union reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
3:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Elgin residence on a report of a person suffering a mental or an emotional crisis. Deputies transported the subject to Grande Ronde Hospital.
7:45 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue asked to speak to an officer about vandalism. An officer responded and took a report for criminal mischief and trespass.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Aug. 10, 1:18 p.m. — A trooper responded to Highway 203 near southbound milepost 8 on a report of a driver who followed another vehicle and brandished a pistol in a highway construction zone. Multiple police units joined the effort to find the driver to no avail, and further investigation did not reveal a suspect.
Aug. 11, 5:15 p.m. — A trooper stopped a Chevrolet pickup heading east on Interstate 84 near milepost 261 for multiple driving complaints. The trooper subsequently arrested the driver, Franklin William Martin, 44, of Yakima, Washington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The trooper took him to the Union County Jail, La Grande, and then cited and released him.
