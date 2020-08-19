MONDAY, AUG. 17
10:23 a.m. — A Union resident asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about a driver who always is impaired.
12:11 p.m. — A caller in Pendleton reported finding a dog with a Union County tag. The animal enforcement officer made contact.
6:48 p.m. — Tree branches were on a power line on the 1300 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande, a caller reported, and a transformer was blown out at the scene. Police responded and turned the situation over to the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
7:06 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1400 block of Monroe Avenue reported their dog was the subject of a neighbor’s threat.
7:52 p.m. — An intoxicated woman was yelling on the sidewalk on the 1900 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande. Police arrived and cited her for violating her probation out of Umatilla County.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18
10:56 a.m. — A caller reported a dog on the loose at Spruce Street and Jackson Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded, returned the dog and counseled the owner.
12:24 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 700 block of K Avenue, La Grande.
2:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of South Second Street, Union, on a domestic disturbance call. A deputy separated the parties.
5:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a disturbance on Greenwood Street and separated the parties involved.
6:26 p.m. — A caller reported loose livestock at Gordon Creek and Valley View roads, Elgin.
9:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on a report of someone suffering a mental crisis. An officer provided options to the parties involved.
Recent Oregon State Police citations and arrests:
Aug. 12 — Oregon State Police received a report at 10:54 a.m. that a vehicle hit property in the parking lot of the Flying J, La Grande, and took off. A trooper stopped the vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 268. The subsequent contact with the driver, Adam J. M. Tanner, 42, of Auburn, New York, led to his arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol and controlled substances), possession of a Schedule I substance (LSD), and possession of a pill that was a Schedule II substance.
