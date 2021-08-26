Monday, Aug. 23
12:41 a.m. — La Grande police stopped juveniles at Island and Monroe avenues, returned them to their parents and warned them for curfew violation.
8:33 a.m. — A caller reported a transient in the area of 60100 Pierce Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave the person a ride to the bus station.
12:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Officers found the situation did not warrant an arrest and no one wanted to be a victim.
1:41 p.m. — A caller reported a male was causing a disturbance on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and talked with the male.
5:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible sex abuse. An officer made contact and took information.
8:55 p.m. — A caller reported a large campfire off Highway 244 near milepost 41, La Grande. Oregon State Police and U.S. Forest Service staff responded and handled the situation.
11:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to 15th Street and H Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. One person voluntarily went to Grande Ronde Hospital.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
12:38 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, found there was a verbal argument and the male half had left for the night.
12:57 a.m. — A caller reported a prowler on the 2500 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Police located the suspect and trespassed the person from the property.
1:33 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot near Taco Bell, 11625 Island Ave., Island City. Local law enforcement responded and arrested Brianna Dorise Wells, 30, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs) and reckless driving.
7:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue on a report of a juvenile disturbance. Staff from the Center for Human Development, La Grande, took over the situation.
12:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Fourth Street and warned one person for harassment.
2:42 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on the 300 block of South 11th Avenue, Elgin. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
4:26 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the area of McNeil Road and Mill Creek Lane, Cove, on a report about a wanted person. The deputy cited Aaron Breeding, 38, on a Union County warrant for failure to appear on a case charging driving under the influence of intoxicants. The deputy arrested Breeding on a Baker County warrant for a probation violation and arrested him for menacing,
6:43 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2700 block of Maple Street, La Grande, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies separated the parties.
10:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, and arrested James Paul Williams Jr., 35, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
