MONDAY, AUG. 24
8:47 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a complaint about vandalism on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue.
9:36 a.m. — A La Grande resident in the area of Jakob Avenue and 18th Street asked police to send extra patrols due to loud parties.
10:43 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a fight on the 1200 block of Hall Street. Police arrested Jesse Joe Shodin, 46, for violating a restraining order.
1:05 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 1200 block of Greenwood Street.
5:12 p.m. — A caller reported possible dog neglect on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. About 30 minutes later, police received a report of suspicious circumstances on the same block.
8:47 p.m. — A caller reported a female pulled a child harshly at Candy Cane Park, La Grande. An officer responded and found the child was fine.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25
11:49 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible dog abuse on the 2300 block of Q Avenue.
2:10 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned vehicle on Bond Lane, La Grande.
2:11 p.m. — A caller reported an abandoned vehicle at Summerville Road and Highway 204, Summerville.
2:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of a runaway juvenile. An officer found and arrested the juvenile.
5:02 p.m. — A Union County deputy reported vandalism to a building on the 100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
7:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of people fighting. Officers warned the people involved.
10:45 p.m. — A caller reported someone may be breaking into a moving truck on the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. Law enforcement arrived and found the person was an employee and working.
Recent Oregon State Police citations and arrests:
Aug. 18 — Oregon State Police stopped a black Kia Optima at 10:51 a.m. for traffic violations on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 268. The trooper subsequently cited Christopher Michael Oak, 46, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and heroin and for delivery of meth, a Class B felony.
