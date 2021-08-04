Monday, Aug. 2
9:15 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of L Avenue on a report of a fight.
11:05 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of First Street, La Grande. Officer resolved the situation.
1:22 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a traffic crash at Island Avenue and Cherry Street and took a report.
4:27 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a motor home from the 2300 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. An officer took a report.
6:16 p.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
10:13 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported a problem with a barking dog.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
1:34 a.m. — A caller reported a person was looking into vehicles at the La Grande Rendezvous RV Resort, 2632 Bearco Loop, La Grande. An officer trespassed the person from the property.
5:50 a.m. — A caller on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande, reported an issue between tenants and dogs. An officer resolved the situation.
9:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Grandy Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police cited a 34-year-old La Grande man for harassment.
10:17 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darlene Marie Ferguson, 47, for theft by deception, second-degree and first-degree theft.
1:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Washington Avenue and Fourth Street on a report of an assault. Police cited a 27-year-old man with no fixed address for harassment.
2:48 p.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of Antles Lane, Cove, complained about a dog that keeps getting into the trash. An animal enforcement officer warned the dog’s owner.
5:40 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 700 block of Highland Drive, La Grande.
6:43 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of North Cove Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrested Vincent M. Layton, 33, of Union, for fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.
8:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street. An officer responded and will follow up.
