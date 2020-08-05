MONDAY, AUG. 3
7:02 a.m. — A caller reported finding an owl at Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded but no one was at the location.
9:31 a.m. — A caller reported horses on the loose at the Elgin Stampede Grounds, 71112 Highway 82. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and helped resolve the problem.
4:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street for a disturbance and separated the parties involved.
5:57 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Riverside Park, La Grande. Police responded and broke it up.
8:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child neglect.
10:14 p.m. — A Union resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
1:50 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person in mental or emotional duress in Island City. A deputy talked to the person suffering the crisis and provided the person with a ride.
9:18 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in North Powder for a person who may have been mentally ill. A deputy gave the person a ride back to Haines.
12:53 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped at Highway 82 and Alicel Lane, near Imbler, to assist a motorist with a flat tire. The person said they had help en route.
1:24 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Ainsworth, 39, of Elgin, for four counts of fourth-degree assault, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of unlawful sexual penetration.
State court records show Ainsworth in 2000 faced 20 counts of sexual crimes when he lived in Echo. He pleaded guilty to six counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, six counts of sexual misconduct and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He served five years probation for the crimes.
1:56 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2200 block of Jakob Avenue asked police to contact a person who threatened to damage property. The police department will provide extra patrols in the neighborhood.
5:36 p.m. — La Grande police receive a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 2600 block of Fourth Street.
10:49 p.m. — An Elgin caller complained about noise at a residence on the 300 block of North 10th Avenue.
11:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an ongoing problem of loud music at a residence on the 400 block of West Grande Street, Union.
Oregon State Police recent citations and arrests
Wednesday, July 29 — Gene Francis Haselhorst, 68, of La Grande, on an accusation of DUII.
