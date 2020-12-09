Monday, Dec. 7
9:26 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. A subject moved along.
9:42 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
11:28 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 700 block of 18th Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer took a dog into custody.
12:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane for a disturbance. Officers arrested Katherine Wright, 57, of La Grande, on accusations of assault, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.
1:59 p.m. — A caller reported a pig at large in the area of the 2000 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer returned the pig home.
3:59 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible animal abuse on the 1900 block of Cedar Street. The animal enforcement officer will follow up.
4:34 p.m. — A caller on the 500 block of Center Street, North Powder, reported a dog bit someone. The animal enforcement officer issued a warning.
8:33 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 1400 block of T Avenue. An officer took a report.
10:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of Polk Avenue. An officer responded, and the driver of the vehicle fled into the railroad yard. Police towed the vehicle and arrested Cory Hamilton, 35, of La Grande, on accusations of fleeing, reckless driving and first-degree trespass.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
5:15 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 600 block of C Avenue reported two dogs were in their yard barking and tearing up the jacuzzi cover. The animal enforcement officer cited the owner of the dogs.
8:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of two aggressive dogs on the 800 block of B Avenue. Officers cited the dogs’ owner.
12:05 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 200 block of Second Street.
1:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave., for a person creating a disturbance. The person left when the officer arrived.
8:54 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hazard on the railroad tracks at Curtis Road, Union. A deputy responded and contacted the railroad.
