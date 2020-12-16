Monday, Dec. 14
11:38 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle at 10th Street and Division Avenue, Elgin.
3 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Adams Avenue on a report of an assault. An officer made contact and took a report.
5:24 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 800 block of Lake Avenue reported the theft of Christmas decorations. An officer made contact and arranged for extra patrols.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
1:10 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 100 block of Fir Street. An officer responded and the music was off.
8:57 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check but determined it was a scam.
12:23 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 1500 block of Sixth Street. An officer took a report.
2:22 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of animal neglect at Willow Street and Cove Avenue. The animal enforcement officer tried to make contact and left a message.
8:47 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person yelling outside at West Grande and South Street Union streets, Union.
9:49 p.m. — La Grande police recovered a stolen vehicle at Z Avenue and Pine Street.
11:58 p.m. — A caller reported loud music on the 1600 block of Albany Street, La Grande. An officer responded and the music was turned down.
Oregon State Police recent activity
Dec. 11, 8:17 a.m. — Oregon department of fish and wildlife personnel observed hunters on Lads Marsh, La Grande, on a closed day. Oregon State Police troopers contacted the hunters and determined one of them had harvested a duck but did not possess a non-resident hunting license.
The trooper cited an 18-year-old man from West Richland, Washington, and also seized the duck.
Dec. 12, 10:58 a.m. — A trooper responded to the area of 69500 Cemetery Road, Elgin, for hunters on private property who harvested a cow elk without permission from the landowner. The trooper also found one of the subjects stole a trail camera from the property.
The trooper cited and released two men, Jeremy K. Matt, 32, and Robert L. Trump, 52. State Police also seized the elk and transported the carcass to a local butcher for salvage.
