Monday, Dec. 21
8:28 a.m. — A La Grande police officer removed debris that was creating a possible traffic hazard at Cove Avenue and 21st Street.
11:54 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties involved.
1:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cove Avenue and Portland Street on a report of a traffic hazard. Police cleared the hazard.
2:18 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
6:27 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 900 block of Lake Avenue reported mail theft. An officer made contact and took information.
7:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an assault on the 900 block of 12th Street. An officer explained options.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
4:05 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. Officers responded and took a report.
7:35 a.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose on Highway 203 near milepost 9, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and contacted the owner, who went to retrieve the cattle.
10:53 a.m. — A resident on the 62200 block of Robin Road, La Grande, reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy tried to contact the person and left a message.
12:46 p.m. — A caller reported two aggressive dogs running at large on the 2700 block of L Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and will follow up.
5:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Fourth Street on a report of juveniles trespassing. Police counseled the juveniles.
8:18 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a loud party on the 2000 block of Second Street. Officers responded and the party ended.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
2:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Third Street on a report of a person being too loud. Police counseled the subject.
