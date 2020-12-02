Monday, Nov. 30
5:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of L Avenue on a report of a disturbance. Officers counseled the parties involved.
11:09 a.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 200 block of Aquarius Way, La Grande. Officers responded and determined this did not rise to the level of a crime.
3:55 p.m. — A caller reported a horse on the loose in the area of Hunter Road and Woodell Lane, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded but did not find the horse.
4:03 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft of fuel from the 64300 block of Booth Lane.
4:29 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande.
7:50 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse in the area of Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City.
10:08 p.m. — A caller complained about someone playing loud music on the 10200 block of South Grandview Drive, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but the music was off upon arrival.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6:50 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of N Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
10:46 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of First Street on a report of an out-of-control juvenile. The situation was resolved before police arrived.
1:13 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and explained options.
2:35 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at a unit at Eastern Oregon Storage, 1410 21st St. An officer responded and took a report.
7:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person yelling in their apartment on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. Officers arrived and contacted a mental health provider.
9:43 p.m. — A caller reported a person suffering mental illness on the 200 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. An officer responded, contacted a mental health provider and trespassed one person.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Friday, Nov. 27, 10:21 p.m. — A trooper responded to a semitrailer that crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 279 after striking an elk. The semi entered the median, tipped onto its right side and came to a rest in the travel lanes. An ambulance transported the driver, a 24-year-old woman from North Carolina, and the passenger, a 49-year-old man, to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:16 p.m. — A trooper spotted a green Mazda Tribute that was the subject of calls about a possible intoxicated driver heading east on Interstate 84 near milepost 251. The trooper tried to stop the SUV, but the driver kept going, even after the trooper turned on the lights and siren.
“The vehicle was swerving all over the road and varying in speed from 25 mph to 75 mph,” state police reported.
The trooper followed the vehicle until it slowed then was able to conduct a maneuver and cause the Mazda to stop. The trooper smelled an “overwhelming odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle,” according to state police, as he opened the car door to the driver and lone occupant, Shannon Ranae Stromberg, 49, into custody. She also emitted the odor of alcohol from her breath.
OSP reported the trooper observed several indicators Stromberg was impaired, and she was not able to finish a field sobriety test for eye movement because of the level of impairment. She also provided a breath sample that showed a .31% blood-alcohol level.
The trooper booked Stromberg into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, on charges of felony fleeing, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and failure to install a breath alcohol ignition interlock device.
