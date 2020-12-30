Monday, Dec. 28
10:31 a.m. — A caller reported livestock at large at 11th Street and West Birch Street, Union. The animal enforcement officer responded but did not find the livestock.
10:51 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of 18th Street on a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance. An officer resolved the situation.
1 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime.
1:44 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about criminal mischief on the 200 block of Chestnut Street. An officer responded and took a report for third-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
3:19 p.m. — A caller reported garbage all over the ground at Eighth Street and Highway 82, Elgin.
6:47 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the 3200 block of Union Street, La Grande. An officer responded and determined the location was outside the city limits. Oregon State Police then took the call.
8:38 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 1400 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and found the vehicle in question in the driveway of a residence.
10:05 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1300 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
9:37 a.m. — La Grande police issued a citation and a 48-hour notice on an abandoned vehicle on the 1900 block of H Avenue.
12:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of Main Avenue on a parking complaint. An officer determined there was no parking problem but there was an ongoing situation with neighbors.
2:10 p.m. — A La Grande police officer on the 300 block of 20th Street spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen. Police then arrested Alexander William Dooley, 22, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and on a Union County warrant. Police also arrested a 27-year-old woman at the same time on a state parole board warrant and for violating parole.
5:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Fifth Street and I Avenue on a report of threats to a juvenile. An officer resolved the situation.
8:46 p.m. — La Grande police cited Kristion Wade Owen, 20, for stalking, reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Dec. 24, 5:25 p.m. — A trooper responded to the westbound side of Highway 244 at about milepost 40 near Union for a white Honda Accord that rolled onto its top.
According to state police, the Honda slid on ice and ended up in the ditch. The driver, a 54-year-old La grande woman, told the trooper “not nice Mexicans” were chasing her. She also did not remember how she got out of the car. An ambulance took her to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
