Monday, Feb. 8
7:46 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
9:48 a.m. — A caller reported a theft of an item from a vehicle on the 300 block of 12th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact, and the caller sad the item had been found.
12:54 p.m. — A caller reported two dogs were chasing horses on the 300 block of Church Street, Summerville. The animal enforcement officer responded, found the dogs and returned them to their home.
9:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud noise from a residence on the 200 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and advised the subjects of the local noise law.
9:56 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that occurred in Union and the victim was at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. A deputy responded and took a report.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
6:30 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious male on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and the subject moved on.
10:03 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 71500 block of Valley View Road reported their 4-month-old puppy was missing.
11:30 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Ash Street and W Avenue for a two-vehicle collision. Officers took a report.
2:14 p.m. — A caller reported harassment in the 600 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the subjects, who left.
3:04 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported burglary to a shed. An officer responded and took a report.
6:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog biting someone on the 62200 block of Dove Lane, La Grande. The victim was at Grande Ronde Hospital. A deputy responded and took a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.