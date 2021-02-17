Monday, Feb. 15
9:10 a.m. — A caller reported an assault on the 63200 block of Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded. Law enforcement separated the parties, who then moved on.
11:27 a.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone on the 2700 block of Birch Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
12:43 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of H Avenue for a domestic disturbance at a residence. The parties separated.
3:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of Y Avenue for a domestic disturbance at a residence. Police arrested Samuel A. Longe, 50, of La Grande, for fourth-degree assault.
6:57 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on a report of a person who was suffering a mental health crisis. Police provided assistance.
11:10 p.m. — The Union County dispatch center received a suspicious 911 call. Officers responded and determined there was a domestic disturbance and the parties separated.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
2:31 a.m. — The Union County dispatch center received a 911 call with yelling in the background at a residence on the 1200 block of U Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and resolved the situation, which was an argument.
11:53 a.m. — A caller complained about “inappropriate artwork at a business” on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. An officer contacted the caller, said there was no crime and explained options.
2:37 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sex abuse in Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
5:56 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect along Riddle Road, La Grande.
7:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
9:34 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Y Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Officers — again — arrested Samuel A. Longe, 50, of La Grande, this time for violating a no-contact order.
9:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Fifth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.