Monday, Feb. 22
6:45 a.m. — A Cove resident asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy regarding a runaway. The deputy made contact and will follow up.
8:22 a.m. — A caller reported a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 1300 block of Jasper Street, Cove. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and separated the parties.
9:48 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
11:16 a.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue for a domestic disturbance call and arrested two men, ages 33 and 27, for second-degree disorderly conduct.
4:41 p.m. — A caller on the 90 block of Walnut Street, La Grande, reported finding a dog. The animal enforcement officer took the dog to the Blue Mountain Humane Association’s shelter, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande.
5:22 p.m. — A Summerville resident reported a burglary on the 500 block of Patton Street. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
10:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2100 block of Maple Street to check out a non-communicative 911 call. Officers determined there was a domestic disturbance and resolved the situation.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
7:23 a.m. — A caller asked the Union County Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check on someone on the 300 block of West Iowa Street, Union. A deputy responded, but the subject was not there.
10:40 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a dog loose in traffic at Sixth Street and N Avenue. The animal enforcement officer responded but could not catch the dog.
1:34 p.m. — A caller reported a stray dog on the 61800 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact with the animal’s owner, who surrendered the dog.
2:15 p.m. — La Grande police followed up with a report of a burglary at La Grande Stereo & Music Inc., 111 Fir St. An officer took a report.
4:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Eighth Street for a juvenile causing a disturbance and separated the parties.
6:12 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
8:56 p.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported someone was knocking on the door and window. An officer checked but did not find anyone but provided extra patrols.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Feb. 17, 7:04 p.m. — A trooper responded to the eastbound side of Highway 82 near milepost 27 for a one-vehicle crash. State police reported the trooper found the driver was impaired and refused to participate in sobriety tests.
The trooper subsequently arrested Rayford Glenn Guilloy, 67, of Wallowa, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving with a suspended license.
Guilloy also received a citation for refusing to take a breath test to estimate his alcohol level.
