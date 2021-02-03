Monday, Feb. 1
5:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of the 1300 block of O Avenue on a complaint about loud bangs. Police found it was fireworks.
9:23 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a shop on the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. An officer took a report.
4:16 p.m. — Union County Community Corrections arrested Fadel Nemr Nahle, 54, on a warrant for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
9:53 p.m. — A caller on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported finding property. An officer responded and determined the property was not stolen.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
2:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report that a victim of an accidental gunshot was at Grande Ronde Hospital. An officer took a report.
4:06 a.m. — A male in the area of Adams Avenue and Chestnut Street, La Grande, yelled and caused banging sounds. An officer did not see any damage to vehicles.
10:56 a.m. — A caller on the 1700 block of Highway 237, Union, reported geese at large. The animal enforcement officer responded, but the geese no longer were on the road.
12:54 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1900 block of U Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took down information.
1:33 p.m. — A Union caller asked for assistance with feral cats. The animal enforcement officer explained options.
5:54 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Bob Bob, 47, of La Grande, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, menacing, second-degree attempted assault with a vehicle, driving while suspended and interfering with making a report. Police also arrested him on two Union County warrants for failure to appear on an intoxicated driving case and a theft case.
10:32 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and separated the parties.
