Monday, Jan. 11
6:30 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
9:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
2:39 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of 20th Street on a report of a burglary to a residence. An officer took a report for trespassing.
3:47 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary to a storage unit at Complex Rental Storage, 1907 U Ave., La Grande. Police responded and took a report.
9:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Main Avenue on a report of suspicious males but did not find any suspects.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
7:32 a.m. — A La Grande police officer spotted a tree blocking the entrance to Riverside Park. Police notified the public works department.
9:34 a.m. — A caller reported a wire down on the 500 block of Main Street, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked it out and determined it was a TV cable.
4:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft of a license plate on the 200 block of Chestnut Street. An officer made contact with the victim and will follow up.
7:26 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office at North 17th Avenue and Adele Terrace, Elgin, arrested Kevin Shawn Chamberlain, 20, on a Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear on charges of methamphetamine possession and criminal trespass; a Baker County warrant for failure to appear on charges of harassment, fourth-degree assault and on a criminal citation; and on a Grant County warrant for failure to appear on charges of methamphetamine possession, giving false information to police, driving while suspended and failure to carry or present a license.
11:01 p.m. — A caller reported a pole sheared off at 1980 Public St., Elgin, and a live wire was on a vehicle. Dispatch relayed the report to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
