Monday, Jan. 18
8:24 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a request to help with a person experiencing mental illness. The officer contacted the Center for Human Development.
10:57 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Albany Street, Elgin, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and explained options.
12:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of 14th Street for a theft and took a report.
5:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1600 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a careless driver. Police arrested Damian A. Bernard, 56, of La Grande, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:31 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 200 block of West Bryan Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
7:08 a.m. — A caller reported a dog at large on the 1200 block of South Main Street, Union. The animal enforcement officer responded and issued a warning.
9:05 a.m. — A caller at Oregon Department of Transportation, 3014 Island Ave., La Grande, asked police for assistance regarding COVID-19 guidelines. An officer made contact and gave options.
9:59 a.m. — A caller reported finding a chicken on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer made contact and provided options.
1:28 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Union Street and Harrison Avenue on a report of a careless driver. Police warned one person for reckless driving.
2:42 p.m. — A caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and counseled the subjects involved.
4:04 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Pasco, Washington, of the possible recovery of a stolen firearm. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
5:47 p.m. — Local law enforcement and medics responded to a traffic crash at Island and Monroe avenues, La Grande.
9:20 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 100 block of South 11th Avenue reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
