Monday, Jan. 25
9:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of N Avenue on a report of a burglary and a disturbance. Officers determined the matter was civil and not criminal.
10:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to Depot Street and Adams Avenue for a two-vehicle collision. Police took a report.
12:01 p.m. — A caller reported an attempted burglary at a residence on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. An officer took a report.
2:23 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of W Avenue, La Grande, requested officer assistance. An officer responded and provided the person a ride to Shelter From the Storm, the nonprofit in La Grande that provides services to victims of domestic violence and other crimes.
2:50 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported fraud to a bank account. An officer took a report.
6:41 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 10700 block of South Walton Road, Island City.
10:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police warned one male for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
6:39 a.m. — A caller complained about loud music on the 100 block of Fir Street, La Grande. Officers responded but did not find any loud music.
2:12 p.m. — A caller on the 1800 block of Second Street, La Grande, asked to speak to police about a stolen vehicle. An officer took a report.
3:52 p.m. — The animal enforcement officer received a report of dogs in traffic on Highway 82 and Alicel Lane, La Grande. The officer checked the area and found the owner had the dogs back at his house.
5:17 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to police regarding a landlord-tenant issue on the 600 block of 18th Street, La Grande. An officer explained options.
7:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle collided with property on the 68400 block of Mill Creek Lane, Cove.
9:16 p.m. — A caller reported sheep on the loose on Highway 204 and Summerville Road near Elgin.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Sunday, Jan. 24
10:51 a.m. — A state trooper stopped a Mazda 3 going west on I-84 for traffic violations near milepost 266. The trooper searched the vehicle and found a handgun under the passenger seat. The passenger, Lane Phillip-Hart, 24, of Burns, is a felon. The trooper cited Phillip-Hart for felon in possession of a firearm.
9:42 p.m. — Oregon State Police arrested Daniel Mathew Garcia, 33, for DUII and cited him for refusing to take a test for intoxicants.
Friday, Jan. 22
12:44 p.m. — An OSP trooper stopped a BMW X5 for traffic violations on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 268 and noticed “indicators of criminal activity” upon contact with the occupants. The passenger, Zachary Aron Carter, 23, had a Union County warrant for larceny. The trooper searched the vehicle and found brass knuckles and drugs. The trooper cited Carter for failure to appear on the warrant, possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a weapon.
