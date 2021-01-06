Monday, Jan. 4
5:04 a.m. — La Grande police assisted an individual experiencing mental illness on the 2200 block of 2200 block of East Penn Avenue.
8:44 a.m. — The local animal enforcement officer saw two dogs loose on the 2000 block of Fourth Street, La Grande, and contacted and counseled their owner.
10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Fourth Street to help an individual experiencing mental illness.
10:46 a.m. — A caller on the 1600 block of L Avenue, La Grande, reported possible dog poisoning. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the substance was dog feces and not poisonous.
10:56 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 67900 block of Summerville Road, La Grande, for a theft. The deputy took a report.
2:31 p.m. — A caller on the 1400 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, asked police for assistance regarding harassment. An officer made contact and explained options.
4:01 p.m. — A resident on the 64100 block of Hunter Road, La Grande, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took down information.
4:55 p.m. — La Grande medics and police responded to the 1200 block of Benton Avenue for a possible overdose.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
12:27 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud music on the 2400 block of Century Loop.
9:04 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Jesse Joe Shodin, 46, for domestic violence assault and on a restraining order violation.
9:07 a.m. — A caller on the 73500 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin, asked to speak with the animal enforcement officer regarding an aggressive dog. The officer cited the dog’s owner for dog at large.
11:33 a.m. — The animal enforcement officer received a request regarding an problem with a barking dog on the 2300 block of Fir Street, La Grande. The officer will follow up.
12:40 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp on the 10200 block of North McAlister Road, La Grande.
2:02 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Island City.
2:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
11:13 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of May Lane for a domestic disturbance. Officers trespassed one person from the scene.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Jan. 1 — An Oregon State Police trooper responded to a driving complaint on Interstate 84 eastbound from Umatilla County when the car crashed at about 7:56 a.m. near milepost 245. The trooper headed to the crash of the blue Ford Focus, state police reported. Troopers searched the area for the driver, but a passing motorist had picked him up. State police caught up with the suspect at the Flying J Travel Center, La Grande.
OSP arrested Dustin Burgess, 30, of Kennewick, Washington, for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, hit-and-run and on multiple warrants, including a nationwide warrant for escape from the Washington Department of Corrections.
