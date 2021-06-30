Monday, June 28
11:13 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 10700 block of Emily Drive, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance and arrested Sabastian William Lynn Cronen, 27, for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
12:23 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse at a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and freed a kitten.
8:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. Officers at the scene explained options.
10:35 p.m. — A caller in the area of 62700 Asla Lane, La Grande, complained about a barking dog.
Tuesday, June 29
8:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded the 2300 block of Q Avenue on a report of a civil disturbance. An officer explained options to the people involved.
12:35 p.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 200 block of South College Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded. The owner of the dog brought it inside.
1:38 p.m. — A caller reported animal cruelty on the 700 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande.
2:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Momiji Sushi, 11627 Island Ave., La Grande, Island City, on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrested a 28-year-old man on a Baker County warrant for failure to appear on a drug possession charge and arrested Mariam Everson Collard, 21, on a Union County probation detainer and for vehicle theft. Deputies also recovered a vehicle stolen out of Montana.
2:38 p.m. — A caller reported ongoing animal neglect on the 1700 block of Birch Street.
4:19 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a third-party report of a possible sex crime.
6:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2200 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance and separated the parties involved.
11:19 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, were throwing rocks. An officer responded, counseled the youths and told them to return home.
Wednesday, June 30
2:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to 12th Street on a complaint of a vehicle revving its engine loudly. An officer searched the area but did not find the vehicle.
2:56 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Street on a noise complaint. The subject decided to tamp down the noise.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
June 27, 7:46 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 258 watched a Ford Focus cross the fogline several times before stopping the car about 4 miles down the road. The stop led to the arrest of Melissa Anne Smith, 33, of Las Vegas, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
June 24, 2:26 p.m. — A crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a semitrailer sent one on an emergency flight to a hospital. The crash occurred on Highway 82 near milepost 24. When the OSP trooper arrived at the scene, Union County sheriff’s deputies reported a helicopter ambulance was flying out one female passenger.
According to state police, the driver of the semi, a 56-year-old man from Elgin, was making a left turn from the eastbound side of the highway onto Golding Road when the pickup drove into the big rig’s side.
The pickup’s driver was a 72-year-old man from Anchorage, Alaska, who was traveling with a 72-year-old woman, also from Anchorage, and a 10-year-old girl from Spokane. According to state police, the 72-year-old woman was injured in the crash.
