Monday, July 12
8:13 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of B Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to law enforcement about a nuisance cat. An animal enforcement officer explained options.
10:28 a.m. — A caller reported indecent exposure on the 1700 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. City police were not available, so a Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but the person was gone.
1:10 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Fir Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a traffic crash with injuries. Police took a report.
2:07 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer made contact and took a report.
2:55 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime. An officer responded and took down information.
7:42 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, La Grande, reported a dog bit someone. An officer responded and took a report.
10:57 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a prowler on the 700 block of Crook Avenue. An officer checked the area but found no one.
Tuesday, July 13
6:42 a.m. — Oregon State Police reported livestock on the loose in the area of Highway 203 and McAlister Road, La Grande. Local law enforcement responded and resolved the situation.
8:48 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a suspicious person playing loud music at North 14th Avenue and Division Street, Elgin. A deputy responded, and the subject agreed to turn down the music.
11:29 a.m. — A caller complained about dogs running loose on the 700 block of East Delta Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned one person.
3:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2200 block of Island Avenue for a disturbance and arrested a 44-year-old man for the misdemeanor of second-degree disorderly conduct.
7:52 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal cruelty on the 200 block of Second Street, La Grande.
9:27 p.m. — LA Grande police received a report from the 2800 block of Ash Street of a person without clothes walking in a yard. An officer checked the area but did not find the person.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
July 11, 5:34 a.m. — Oregon State Police and other emergency agencies responded to westbound Interstate 84 near milepost 287 for a crash. A 51-year-old man from Friendswood, Texas, told OSP he must have fallen asleep while driving the Dodge Ram pickup, which veered from the road, took out an Oregon Department of Transportation right-of-way fence, drove through a fence in an adjacent field and struck two cows before coming to a stop about 200 yards into the field. The pickup sustained significant front end damage and blew out both passenger side tires. The OSP report didn’t mention the condition of the cows.
July 11, 7:40 a.m. — A 50-year-old Huntington woman told state police she crashed after “gawking off.” The woman was heading east on I-84 when her Chevrolet pickup began pulling to the right near milepost 279. But she began “gawking off” and looking around, according to state police, and the pickup left the road. She tried to steer back but overcorrected. State police reported the vehicle “entered into a steering induced yaw along the paved shoulder and right lane.” The pickup drove onto the right shoulder again and struck a steel cable barrier. The tires became tangled in the cable and the vehicle stopped. The trooper cited the driver for failure to drive within a lane.
July 10, 5:39 p.m. — A trooper on the eastbound side of I-84 stopped a Toyota SUV near milepost 282 for speeding — 90-plus mph — and for not signaling a lane change and cutting off the trooper. The driver sped up to 101 mph, OSP reported, crossed lanes and passed vehicles before stopping. The trooper cited the driver, Brian Kalet, 41, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for reckless driving.
July 10, 11:40 p.m. — A trooper cited Crystal Ann Burno, 42, of Meacham, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
